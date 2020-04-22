'Great news': Some Newcastle fans are buzzing after new owners reportedly make decision

Newcastle United's takeover is expected to go through in the coming weeks.

Newcastle United fans appear to be pleased with reports that Lee Charnley will be leaving the club once the takeover has gone through.

The Daily Mail have reported that Newcastle’s new owners have reached an agreement with Charnley, which will see the sporting director step aside in the coming weeks.

Charnley has been at Newcastle for over two decades now, but has faced criticism from some supporters.

And Newcastle’s new owners’ apparent decision to part company with him when they take charge seems to have gone down well.

Two relegations zero communication with fans, at a normal club he would have been shown the door years ago — Paul H (@BadMag77) April 21, 2020

Great news if true 100% needs to go. Club needs changing from top to bottom so that no Ashley mentality exists again — David Tasker (@DavidTazGolf9) April 21, 2020

He can share a taxi with Bruce. — Disco Infurlough (@elroncubs) April 21, 2020

Goodbye and good riddance. — paul jamieson (@pauljamieson3) April 21, 2020

Happy times are here again — Pete Mills (@TheOnePeteMills) April 21, 2020

See ya Don't let the door hit you on the way out. — ⚫⚪⚽️Gavin Brumwell⚽️⚪⚫ (@GavBrumwell1985) April 21, 2020

Awww such a shame. Not. Had no ambition at all to help us. Good riddance. — Claire Tate (@Claire_NUFC) April 21, 2020

There is huge excitement around St. James’ Park right now, with the takeover set to go through in the near future.

Newcastle have been starved of success for far too long, but they now appear to have the funding to challenge right at the top of the table again.

Newcastle will immediately become one of the richest clubs in the Premier League once the takeover goes through, and there is a widespread anticipation that some big names could arrive on Tyneside in the summer.