Fortnite: Where is the Travis Scott stage? How to attend Astronomical concert!

A guide for where to find the Travis Scott stage in Fortnite and how to attend the Astronomical concert.

Following on from the Marshmello concert which lured in ten million players at once, Fortnite is holding another in-game gig but this time it's performed by rapper Travis Scott. You will be able to get certain rewards for just attending the Astronomical performance regardless of whether you like the music or not, and here you'll discover where the stage is located so you can complete one of the event themed challenges.

While not everyone is a fan of the music or even in the know about who the rapper is (guilty as charged), fans of the guy will no doubt be excited about the in-game performance as a brand new song will be streamed.

Mega fans of the rapper or those who want to run about with trousers that may as well be around the ankles can get the Travis Scott skin right now, and you can also find the location for where the concert stage is being set up so you can complete the corresponding challenge.

Mark your calendars!



Astronomical featuring @trvisXX is coming at you multiple times later this week

When does the Travis Scott Fortnite concert begin?

The Travis Scott concert begins in Fortnite on April 24th at 00:00 BST.

Epic Games have announced multiple concerts to give all Fortnite players the chance at entering, and below you'll find the announced times:

April 24th - 00:00 BST

April 24th - 15:00 BST

April 25th - 05:00 BST

April 25th - 16:00 BST

April 25th - 23:00 BST

Know in advance that you can enter the concert 30-minutes before it begins so you can book a place.

Where is the Travis Scott stage in Fortnite?

The Travis Scott stage in Fortnite is nearby Sweaty Sands.

Five islands can be found near Sweaty Sands in Fortnite, and the Travis Scott stage can be found between two of them.

This is where the concert is being prepped but it's unclear as to whether or not it will remain in the same location come Friday morning.