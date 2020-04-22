‘Fantastic’: World Cup winner says reported Everton target is among best in Italy

Everton have been linked with former Liverpool midfielder Luis Alberto.

World Cup winning boss Marcelo Lippi believes reported Everton target Luis Alberto is among the best midfielders in Italy, Cittaceleste report.

The former Liverpool man left Merseyside to join Lazio in 2016.

Alberto had made just a handful of appearances for Liverpool, failing to score a single goal.

But now, following a campaign where he has posted four goals and 12 assists, he has been linked with a return to Merseyside with Everton (Express).

Speaking to reporters, Lippi believes the Spaniard is now one of the best players in Italy.

“I believe that Juventus will still remain the favorite for the scudetto, as it was at the beginning of the year. This is despite Lazio doing exceptional things and perhaps has the strongest midfield in the league. I particularly like Luis Alberto who is fantastic. Ciro Immobile also benefits from Alberto who helps provide the goals,” Lippi explained.

The one-capped Spain international has really taken off at Lazio.

Liverpool will be hoping he manages to land a big-money move this summer, with the Reds inserting a 30% sell-on clause in the 27-year-old’s deal with Lazio.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti will know all about his talent from his time in Italy.

The Toffees must look to provide more creativity to forwards Richarlison, Moise Kean and top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin next season.

If Everton harbour hopes of challenging for the top four, they must improve on their goal record with just 37 Premier League goals this term.

Luis Alberto, however, may be somewhat out of their reach with Il Messaggero claiming Lazio are in talks over a new five-year contract with an £87 million release clause.