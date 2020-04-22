Quick links

Newcastle United

RB Leipzig

Bundesliga

Premier League

'Entertainers Mk2': Newcastle fans want 32-year-old to replace Steve Bruce

Danny Owen
Newcastle United fans celebrate during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 4, 2020 in Oxford, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League outfit Newcastle United have reportedly targeted Max Allegri, Lucien Favre and ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Julian Nagelsmann, head coach of Leipzig is seen before the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Volkswagen Arena on September 23, 2019 in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Julian Nagelsmann might have been born a few short months before Andy Carroll and Martin Dubravka but, as the RB Leipzig boss continues to prove again and again, age doesn’t really mean anything.

At just 32, Nagelsmann is rapidly establishing himself not just as one of the best young managers in Europe, but one of the best managers in Europe full stop.

A man who rescued Hoffenheim from relegation at 28 before leading a village team with a population of 3000 to the Champions League group-stages now has a thrilling Leipzig team dominating all before them and dreaming of Bundesliga glory. Whatever Nagelsmann touches turns to gold.

As recently as last month, the so-called ‘mini Mourinho’ got the better of the original in stunning fashion too, his Timo Werner-inspired team sweeping Tottenham Hotspur aside 4-0 to reach the final eight of Europe’s premiere club competition.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann speaks to the media during the 1899 Hoffenheim Press Conference at Anfield on August 22, 2017 in Liverpool, England. The second leg of the UEFA Champions League...

Luring Nagelsmann away from Leipzig after less than a year in charge would be easier said than done of course. But with Newcastle United on the verge of being bought out by a Saudi prince with over a bank balance of over £2 billion, anything feels possible right now.

ESPN claims that The Magpies have lined up Max Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino and Lucien Favre as potential replacements for Steve Bruce, while contacting the agents of Willian, Dries Mertens and Edinson Cavani.

So you can hardly blame Newcastle fans everywhere for dreaming big.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann of Leipzig celebrates after the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and RB Leipzig at Olympiastadion on November 9, 2019 in Berlin, Germany.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch