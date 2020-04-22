'Entertainers Mk2': Newcastle fans want 32-year-old to replace Steve Bruce

Premier League outfit Newcastle United have reportedly targeted Max Allegri, Lucien Favre and ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Julian Nagelsmann might have been born a few short months before Andy Carroll and Martin Dubravka but, as the RB Leipzig boss continues to prove again and again, age doesn’t really mean anything.

At just 32, Nagelsmann is rapidly establishing himself not just as one of the best young managers in Europe, but one of the best managers in Europe full stop.

A man who rescued Hoffenheim from relegation at 28 before leading a village team with a population of 3000 to the Champions League group-stages now has a thrilling Leipzig team dominating all before them and dreaming of Bundesliga glory. Whatever Nagelsmann touches turns to gold.

As recently as last month, the so-called ‘mini Mourinho’ got the better of the original in stunning fashion too, his Timo Werner-inspired team sweeping Tottenham Hotspur aside 4-0 to reach the final eight of Europe’s premiere club competition.

Luring Nagelsmann away from Leipzig after less than a year in charge would be easier said than done of course. But with Newcastle United on the verge of being bought out by a Saudi prince with over a bank balance of over £2 billion, anything feels possible right now.

ESPN claims that The Magpies have lined up Max Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino and Lucien Favre as potential replacements for Steve Bruce, while contacting the agents of Willian, Dries Mertens and Edinson Cavani.

So you can hardly blame Newcastle fans everywhere for dreaming big.

Nagelsmann over Favre for me, but any of those mentioned really, should be able to attract the players #NUFChttps://t.co/XKW10niOUa — Conor Bennett (@CBennett_12) April 21, 2020

Nagelsman would be perfect for us starting this new era , Sir Les as director of football — Ian Solo (@IanSolo75) April 21, 2020

Entertainers MK2. — papiss rogers (@leethario) April 21, 2020

Would love to see us go all out and get Julian Nagelsmann in as manager #FirstChoice #nufc — Michael (@toonjobson) April 19, 2020

Nagelsmann if not Allegri or Rafa — Aaron Olsson (@AOlssonNUFC) April 20, 2020

Yeah! Apparently they’re after allegri as the manager so they ain’t interested in playing good football then! Nagelsmann should be the name on everyone’s lists, fancy him to take over klopp meself! Pochettino to Newcastle? He’d be perfect to build them — ste murphy (@stemurphy92) April 18, 2020