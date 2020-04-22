'Enormous talent': Brazil legend Bebeto loves reported Everton and Arsenal target

Premier League outfit Everton have reportedly offered £12m for Palmeiras wonderkid Gabriel Veron with Mikel Arteta's Gunners keen too.

When Bebeto speaks, Brazil listens.

And it’s not often a fresh-faced 17-year-old is the subject of a stream of gushing praise from a bonafide Samba legend. But Gabriel Veron is no normal 17-year-old – and not just because this latest Brazilian wonderkid is named after an Argentinian.

Unlike former Manchester United, Chelsea and Inter Milan star Juan Sebastian Veron, however, the Albiceleste dynamo’s young namesake is used to strutting his stuff out wide rather than in the heart of the midfield battleground.

And if reports from South America are to be believed, the latter could follow in the footsteps of the former with a big-money move to the Premier League. Everton have seen a £12 million offer rejected while Arsenal too have expressed an interest (Yahoo Brasil).

Palmeiras have so far resisted all approaches but, in a bid in the region of £26 million arrives on their desk, a fleet-footed starlet who inspired Brazil to glory at the U17 World Cup glory could be on his way to Merseyside or North London.

"He’s a kid with enormous talent,” Bebeto, a prolific forward who conquered the world alongside Romario, Cafu and Ronaldo in 1994, told Correio Brasiliense.

“I looked for more information about him and I was impressed once I saw him wearing the No.7 producing beautiful plays.

“I watched him score a goal dribbling from almost his own half before finding the net with a quality finish, calmly beating the opposition goalkeeper."

Vinicius Jr, Reinier Jesus and Rodrygo have all made eye-catching moves to Europe, specifically Real Madrid, after blowing scouts away with their performances for Brazil’s youth teams in the last two years or so.

And, if you ask those in the know, there is little doubt that Veron has the raw talent to follow in their footsteps.