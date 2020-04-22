Edwards has choice to take £79m star to Liverpool, will say no - report

Liverpool reportedly have first refusal on Philippe Coutinho.

If a report is true, Liverpool can re-sign Philippe Coutinho this summer if they want him.

The Reds sold Coutinho to Barcelona in a £142 million deal a little over two years ago.

But the grass hasn't proven to be greener on the other side for the Brazilian playmaker, who had a poor 18-month stint at Camp Nou before being loaned to Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have been tentatively linked with bringing the 27-year-old back to Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp and Director of Football Michael Edwards reportedly speaking about it last summer.

And it looks like they might well have the option to do that, as 90 Min report that the European champions have first refusal on the player.

That means that if Barcelona put him on the market, they're obliged to sell to Liverpool if Coutinho's former club are interested in a reunion.

However, the report adds that Klopp and Edwards won't be bringing the former Inter Milan star - valued at £79 million - back to Merseyside.

And that's probably the right choice. A lot of Liverpool fans will feel that Coutinho made his bed in deciding to move to Camp Nou, and he doesn't deserve the chance to come back just because it hasn't worked out in Spain, or Germany.