Report: Newcastle want £70m, £240k-a-week superstar, he's their dream signing

Newcastle United could reportedly try to bring Philippe Coutinho back to the Premier League with La Liga champions Barcelona desperate to sell.

Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho is the dream signing for a nouveau-riche Newcastle United side, according to Brazilian publication Metropoles.

Just two years after a Samba superstar became one of the most expensive players in footballing history, forcing through a £142 million move to the Camp Nou, Coutinho appears to be on his way back to England, head down and tail between his legs.

The one-time Liverpool talisman has been nothing short of a massive disappointment at the Camp Nou while a loan spell at Bayern Munich hasn’t exactly gone to plan either, with Coutinho sparkling sporadically as a member of FC Hollywood's supporting cast.

BleacherReport claims that Coutinho could now be available for a cut-price £70 million. He would jump at the chance to return to the Premier League on loan with Everton, Tottenham and Leicester City interested, though his massive £240,000-a-week wages represent a sizeable stumbling block.

But now that Newcastle are embarking on a bright new era, the prospect of Coutinho donning those black and white stripes feels like a genuine possibility.

Mohammed Bil Salman is due to buy English football’s sleeping giants from Mike Ashley and, with a bank balance of over £2 billion, he has deeper pockets than most. And Coutinho feels like the right man at the right time.

Not only would the Brazil international represent an eye-catching marquee signing, he would also arrive at St James’ Park desperate to prove that he is still one of the best on the planet.