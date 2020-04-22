Report: Newcastle want £70m, £240k-a-week superstar, he's their dream signing

Quick links

Danny Owen
Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on January 11, 2020 in Wolverhampton,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United could reportedly try to bring Philippe Coutinho back to the Premier League with La Liga champions Barcelona desperate to sell.

Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona v Liverpool at the Camp Nou on May 1, 2019 in Barcelona Spain

Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho is the dream signing for a nouveau-riche Newcastle United side, according to Brazilian publication Metropoles.

Just two years after a Samba superstar became one of the most expensive players in footballing history, forcing through a £142 million move to the Camp Nou, Coutinho appears to be on his way back to England, head down and tail between his legs.

The one-time Liverpool talisman has been nothing short of a massive disappointment at the Camp Nou while a loan spell at Bayern Munich hasn’t exactly gone to plan either, with Coutinho sparkling sporadically as a member of FC Hollywood's supporting cast.

BleacherReport claims that Coutinho could now be available for a cut-price £70 million. He would jump at the chance to return to the Premier League on loan with Everton, Tottenham and Leicester City interested, though his massive £240,000-a-week wages represent a sizeable stumbling block.

But now that Newcastle are embarking on a bright new era, the prospect of Coutinho donning those black and white stripes feels like a genuine possibility.

Newcastle defenders defend a free kick by Phillipe Coutinho of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on October 1, 2017 in...

Mohammed Bil Salman is due to buy English football’s sleeping giants from Mike Ashley and, with a bank balance of over £2 billion, he has deeper pockets than most. And Coutinho feels like the right man at the right time.

Not only would the Brazil international represent an eye-catching marquee signing, he would also arrive at St James’ Park desperate to prove that he is still one of the best on the planet.

Philippe Coutinho of Brazil scores his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at Rostov Arena on June 17, 2018 in Rostov-on-...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

