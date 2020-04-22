Eintracht Frankfurt planning for life with former Newcastle loanee Jetro Willems

Quick links

Danny Owen
Newcastle United fans are dreaming of Premier League glory once again - but will Bundesliga loanee Jetro Willems be heading back to Tyneside?

Jetro Willems is set to miss out on the chance to lead Newcastle United into a bright new era with Eintracht Frankfurt planning for the future with a Dutch defender at the Commerzbank Arena, according to Op Online.

You have to feel for Willems.

The Holland international was arguably Newcastle’s top performer during a difficult first half of the season under Steve Bruce, scoring with rocket shots from left-back against none other than Liverpool and Manchester City to boot.

But a man who almost immediately earned cult hero status in Tyneside saw his season, and a promising loan spell, come to a premature end around the turn of the year thanks to a cruelly-timed cruciate ligament injury.

Willems had hoped to return to Newcastle and, with an impending £300 million takeover promising to bring the glory days back to St James’ Park, rarely has there been such a buzz of optimism in this corner of the north east.

Though it seems that Willems will not be heading back to Toon as the Mike Ashley story reaches it’s inevitably miserable conclusion. According to Op Online, Frankfurt now have big plans for the ex-PSV star with coach Adi Hutter unveiling a new-look four-man defence which in need of a natural option at left-back.

BILD claims that Newcastle could have signed Willems permanently for a bargain £10 million. But it seems that, powered by Mohammed Bin Salman’s billions, they will soon be in the market for a replacement instead.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

