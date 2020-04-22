'Extremely talented': Mourinho called reported £19m Tottenham target the best in Europe

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho brought Diego Dalot to the Premier League in 2018 - but could Solskjaer's Manchester United let him leave Old Trafford?

If Manchester United do not see Diego Dalot as a key part of their first-team plans, then there is another Premier League club who would be only too happy to offer the Portuguese speedster a fresh start.

Jose Mourinho is not exactly famed for his tendency to promote from within but, on rare occasions, a manager obsessed with the here and now is willing to look to the future too.

One of the most successful managers of the modern era paid £19 million to sign a teenage Dalot from Porto in the summer of 2018 and it wasn’t long before Mourinho was praising his fellow Iberian to the hilt.

"Diogo is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club. In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe,” the then-United boss told the club’s official website.

"He has all the attributes that a full-back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level.”

During an impressive debut season at Old Trafford, Dalot appeared to justify Mourinho’s glowing praise, even if he was rapidly outstripped by his north west neighbour Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But with the subsequent arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka restricting his first-team opportunities under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, The Sun reports that Man United would now consider cashing in on their fleet-footed youngster if a sizeable offer arrives.

And it is no surprise at all to see Mourinho’s Tottenham enter the equation (BleacherReport). Spurs still have a Kyle Walker-shaped void on their right-hand side and Dalot’s potential availability was never going to go unnoticed for long.