Director thinks Tottenham and West Ham striker target may be Premier League-bound

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have been linked with Serhou Guirassy.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United may be two clubs who have to cut their cloth accordingly this summer, with the impact of the pandemic hitting transfer budgets.

Whilst fans may want big-name signings, the London sides may need to look at other targets as they look to improve their respective strike forces.

Tottenham need cover and competition for Harry Kane, as has been the case for many years now, whilst West Ham need to find some help for Sebastien Haller.

In February, the Daily Mail claimed that Spurs want Amiens attacker Serhou Guirassy, with The Sun later reporting that West Ham are the favourites for his signature.

A £20million fee was mentioned then, but it's hard to see the Ligue 1 side being able to command that kind of fee in light of the global health crisis.

Now, Amiens director of football John Williams has told L'Equipe, as quoted by Le 11 Amienois, that he thinks Guirassy and defender Nicolas Opoku should go to the Premier League this summer, following Emil Krafth and Erik Pieters from last summer.

"Last year, nobody had more players than us who left in the Premier League,” said Williams. “This year, (Serhou) Guirassy and (Nicholas) Opoku should go there,” he added.

Williams is seemingly realistic about the situation, knowing that Guirassy – who notched nine goals and one assist in 23 games before football was shelved – is likely to make his big move.

Spurs and West Ham may be encouraged by this development, and Guirassy – now surely set to go for much less than £20million – is likely a name on the radar of both teams as they consider striking targets.