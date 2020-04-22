Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Diego Forlan could stop blockbuster Newcastle United move

Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring his team's third goal, to equal the club's top scorer, during the French L1 football match between Paris...
Diego Forlan could sign Newcastle target Edinson Cavani.

Edinson Cavani of PSG celebrates his goal but grimaces at the same time during the french Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Girondins de Bordeaux at Parc des Princes on...

Newcastle United have set an ambitious target to sign Edinson Cavani, report ESPN.

Cavani is a free agent and has his pick of clubs, making Newcastle's task extremely difficult.

One other factor is Cavani's former strike partner Diego Forlan, who is looking to bring him back to Uruguay.

 

Forlan is now the manager of Uruguayan side Penarol, who have won a staggering 50 league titles in their homeland.

Club captain Cristian Rodriguez said earlier this month that Penarol are hoping to sign Cavani.

He told Ovacion: "I have his permission to say it. If Cavani is in Uruguay [it] will be at Penarol."

The report stated Penarol have made contact with Cavani's brother and agent to discuss a deal.

Edinson Cavani of PSG celebrates his goal with Angel Di Maria, Thomas Meunier during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Dijon FCO at Parc des Princes stadium on May...

Cavani could clearly earn more elsewhere, and if that's his aim, then Newcastle have a shot.

But if the striker is tempted by the romanticism of heading back to his homeland and playing under Forlan, then it is going to be difficult to persuade him.

The good news is that this option will likely still exist for Cavani in a couple of years time.

At 33, he may have one last spell in Europe left in him before he heads back to South America.

Newcastle will have to pull out all the stops.

Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring his team's third goal, to equal the club's top scorer, during the French L1 football match between Paris...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

