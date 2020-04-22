Diego Forlan could stop blockbuster Newcastle United move

Diego Forlan could sign Newcastle target Edinson Cavani.

Newcastle United have set an ambitious target to sign Edinson Cavani, report ESPN.

Cavani is a free agent and has his pick of clubs, making Newcastle's task extremely difficult.

One other factor is Cavani's former strike partner Diego Forlan, who is looking to bring him back to Uruguay.

Forlan is now the manager of Uruguayan side Penarol, who have won a staggering 50 league titles in their homeland.

Club captain Cristian Rodriguez said earlier this month that Penarol are hoping to sign Cavani.

He told Ovacion: "I have his permission to say it. If Cavani is in Uruguay [it] will be at Penarol."

The report stated Penarol have made contact with Cavani's brother and agent to discuss a deal.

Cavani could clearly earn more elsewhere, and if that's his aim, then Newcastle have a shot.

But if the striker is tempted by the romanticism of heading back to his homeland and playing under Forlan, then it is going to be difficult to persuade him.

The good news is that this option will likely still exist for Cavani in a couple of years time.

At 33, he may have one last spell in Europe left in him before he heads back to South America.

Newcastle will have to pull out all the stops.