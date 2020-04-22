Crystal Palace will kick themselves if Tottenham sign Timothy Castagne

Tottenham could reportedly sign the Belgian international this summer.

Crystal Palace should've replaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka by now, especially after getting £50 million for him. (BBC)

The Eagles were linked with a number of different full-backs but none more than Atalanta's Timothy Castagne. (The Guardian) The Belgian was widely expected to make a move to Selhurst Park but a deal never really materialised.

Over nine months have passed, Palace still don't have a replacement for Wan Bissaka and any hopes they had of reviving their interest in Castagne looks to have faded away.

TMW have reported today that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Belgian this summer to strengthen their defence. Castagne would arguably be an upgrade over Serge Aurier and with just a year left on his contract, Spurs shouldn't have too many problems in getting the deal over the line.

Castagne was valued at £17 million (Het Nieuwsblad) last summer but that fee is certain to drop now due to his contract situation. Roy Hodgson will certainly be left kicking himself if Spurs get him but he will have to look ahead.

The former England boss will have a lot to consider in this summer's transfer window. There will very likely be financial constraints due to everything that's going on in the world right now which could play a part in their decisions.

However, Palace haven't really spent a lot of the £50 million that they got for selling Wan-Bissaka and that money could potentially come to use in a few months time.

Hodgson has done a remarkable job at Selhurst Park but he needs the backing of the board now. With a few good signings in the summer, Palace will have the quality to jump into the top half of the league table and that would be an incredible achievement considering the state they were in before Hodgson arrived.