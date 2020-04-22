Quick links

Newcastle United

Carragher thinks it's now 'inevitable' high-profile addition will be joining Newcastle

John Verrall
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce faces a very uncertain future at St. James' Park.

Newcastle Manager Steve Bruce barks his orders during the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 7th March 2020.

Jamie Carragher has suggested to The Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that he thinks it is inevitable that Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce will be replaced.

Bruce’s future has been heavily speculated about, with Newcastle set to have new owners in charge very soon.

Newcastle's Saudi-backers have big ambitions for the future at St. James’ Park, and Carragher feels that Bruce may well be replaced.

 

“I think in football, you always feel like the guy who’s already there should be giving a crack of the whip. I think he’s done a good job under difficult circumstances,” he said.

“But I don’t think I’m being unfair on Steve Bruce when I say it’s inevitable that a manger who has a better CV or has won the Champions League will come into that job.”

Steve Bruce the head coach

Newcastle have indeed been linked with some high profile managers already, with a change of manager looking the most likely outcome.

Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri are both tipped to have a chance of landing the Newcastle job, and if either of the pair arrived it would really signal the Magpies' new found ambition.

Pochettino is one of most well regarded managers in world football after the excellent job he did at Tottenham, while Allegri won five league titles with Juventus.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

