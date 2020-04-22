Carragher claims 19-year-old Liverpool youngster is good enough for the first-team already

Liverpool defender Neco Williams has played five times for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

Jamie Carragher has told The Football Show on Sky Sports that Neco Williams has proven that he is ready for a first-team role at Liverpool.

Williams has been handed five first-team appearances for Liverpool in cup competition this season, and he has always impressed.

The 19-year-old looks very capable going forward, and he also appears to be fairly robust defensively.

Williams is regarded as one of Liverpool’s best up-and-coming talents.

And Carragher thinks that Williams is now ready to step up and cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold for the full season.

"I think with Trent there’s a young lad coming through called Neco Williams, who Klopp has given a go," Carragher said. "I think he’s now shown that he’s good enough to be his back-up or his replacement if he’s ever out injured."

Liverpool are currently short of options behind Alexander-Arnold at right-back, with James Milner, Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Clyne their only real other options to play there.

Both Milner and Gomez are more comfortable in other positions, while Clyne does not appear to have any chance of breaking back into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Williams’s emergence, therefore, could save Liverpool millions, as they may no longer need to enter the market to buy a right-back in the summer.