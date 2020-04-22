Better Call Saul: Is Nacho Varga in Breaking Bad? Explore the fate of Michael Mando's character

Nacho Varga has been a constant threat throughout Better Call Saul but his fate is worryingly uncertain.

Since Breaking Bad came to an end in 2013, Better Call Saul has been providing fans of the franchise with the drama they need and arguably improves on the original series.

In February 2020, season 5 of Better Call Saul arrived and continued the story of Jimmy McGill on his path to becoming the Saul Goodman we know in Breaking Bad.

Now, at long last, we've reached the season 5 finale and as well as being packed with plenty of nail-biting drama, has prompted fans to raise questions about the fate of a certain character.

That character is Michael Mando's Ignacio 'Nacho' Varga and the main question is whether or not he appears in the original Breaking Bad series.

Better Call Saul season 5

Better Call Saul season 5 launched on February 23rd in the US before continuing on Mondays on AMC and Tuesdays on Netflix for viewers here in the UK.

Season 5 has thrown up plenty more thrills and spills for Jimmy as he looks to build a name for himself as Saul Goodman.

As well as becoming ever-closer entwined in the world of drug-dealing cartels, Jimmy gets his hands dirty in season 5 when he takes a long desert trek with Mike in episode 8.

After a superb batch of new episodes, the season finale arrived on April 21st on Netflix and tensions in the Salamanca cartel rose a few extra notches as Nacho tried to have Lalo Salamanca killed, only to have the assassination attempt fail.

Is Nacho Varga in Breaking Bad?

No. Nacho does not appear in Breaking Bad.

However, while Nacho doesn't appear physically, he and Lalo Salamanca are both mentioned by Saul Goodman in season 2 when Walt and Jesse kidnap him, fearing that his kidnappers are cartel members.

What does that mean for Nacho in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad?

Nacho's fate in Better Call Saul is still hugely unclear.

The two main conclusions we can reach for Nacho are that he'll either be alive or dead by the time Breaking Bad starts.

If Nacho was to die, he's either going to be killed in Better Call Saul itself or he'll die off-screen in the gap between shows, both without Jimmy knowing his fate otherwise he wouldn't mention him in Breaking Bad.

Or, the other option is that he'll somehow escape cartel life after the failed assassination attempt on Lalo.

Either way, we'll likely find out when season 6 of Better Call Saul eventually arrives.

Until then though, seasons 1-5 of Better Call Saul are available to stream now on Netflix.