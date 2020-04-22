'Arsenal watched him': Agent confirms Gunners' interest in £12m star

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are looking to add a new centre-back to their Premier League roster - how about Napoli's Serie A star Amir Rrahmani.

Arsenal have shown an interest in signing Amir Rrahmani, the £12 million Napoli defender’s agent has told Sport KTV.

The Premier League season may be on hold for now but, rest assured Gunners fans, the red half of North London is still a hub of activity.

It is no secret that Arsenal are scouring the market for a talented young centre-back to potentially partner the incoming William Saliba and provide the platform for a bright future under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Axel Disasi and more have been linked in recent weeks. And you can now add a 26-year-old Kosovan international to that ever-growing list.

“Arsenal have watched him, as they have done with other players who play in the Italian championship,” Rrahmani’s agent, Adrian Aliaj, says.

“But they have not made any phone calls or official proposals.”

That could soon change in the coming weeks. Rrahmani, who was linked with a move to Celtic not so long ago, only joined Napoli in the January transfer window in a bargain £12 million move from Serie A newcomers Hellas Verona.

A real man mountain at 6ft 3ins, Rrahmani is not exactly the typical Arsenal centre-back but that might not be a bad thing. He is not the best passer of the ball or the most technical of players but, when it comes to throwing your body on the line and dominating opposition centre-halves, there are few better in Italy.

Watch this space.