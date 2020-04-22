Answer: You measure my life in hours riddle solved

The "you measure my life in hours" riddle has resurfaced on social media, so let's consider the answer.

Over the course of the lockdown, we've spent much more time watching TV, films and reading books.

However, we've also spent much more time staring at riddles on social media, stumped but adamant that we're going to solve them.

While the seemingly endless string of riddles and so forth may appear frustrating, it's actually a great way to keep the brain healthy and active. We've seen many people discussing the importance of staying fit despite having to adhere to government guidelines, but not all exercise is physical.

Admittedly, many of the ones to show up have been quite familiar, but it's also wonderful to see some have devised their own clever puzzles to test their friends.

This one, on the other hand, can be considered a bit of a classic...

Riddle: You Measure my life in hours

There are a number of variations of this riddle, so let's address it for a second:

"My life can be measured in hours,

I serve by being devoured.

Thin, I am quick.

Fat, I am slow.

Wind is my foe."

Consider each point carefully. What objects could be being described here? Give it some thought before scrolling down to the answer...

Still haven't got it? Well, not to worry!

My life can be measured in hours, I serve by being devoured. Thin, I am quick. Fat, I am slow. Wind is my foe. What am I? — Sevy (@vtSevy) March 27, 2020

Answer: You measure my life in hours riddle

The answer to the "you measure my life in hours" riddle is "a candle."

Now, go back to the riddle and note the details.

The thinner the candle, the faster it goes down, the wind will blow out the flame and you measure its lifespan in how many hours it will last.

Like most great riddles, it becomes so simple when the answer is revealed.

This one's quite well-known and has been making the rounds for years, but be sure to relay it to your family and friends to see if they get.

