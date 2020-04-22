Answer: What building has the most stories riddle explained - you might find this problem a tall order

We all love a good riddle but the 'building with the most stories' teaser is proving to be a tricky one for some.

With the world on almost total lockdown at the moment, we've all had to spend much more time at home than we're used to.

As a result, many of us are having to find new ways of keeping ourselves entertained to stave off the boredom of staying indoors all day.

For many, Netflix and Disney+ have provided the perfect answer but if you're searching for something a little more engaging, riddles and puzzles have proven to be a popular distraction and have flooded social media in recent weeks.

One riddle to find a place on social media has been the 'What building has the most stories?' riddle and it's safe to say that for some, it's proving to be a tall order.

What building has the most stories riddle

The brain teaser in question is a simple one and is based on the question:

What building has the most stories?

Yep, that's it. It may seem like a simple question but for some, it's proving to be a tricky one, especially for anyone who's now looking up a list of the world's tallest buildings.

Answer: What building has the most stories?

The answer is a library.

That's right, rather than asking for the number of floors a building has, the deceptive question is simply asking for the building that contains the highest number of storybooks.

If you do happen to be curious about which building has the highest number of floors, it's Dubai's Burj Khalifa (pictured above) which has 163 floors and is 828 metres tall.

