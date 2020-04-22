Answer: There are 5 people in a room riddle explained - how many people are left in the room?

The five people in a room riddle will leave you scratching your head.

There are five people in a room riddle

The five people in a room riddle is as follows:

There are five people in a room. You walk in and kill four of them.

How many people are left in the room?

Think carefully about this one.

Answer: There are five people in a room riddle explained

There are six people left in the room.

How? You may ask. Well, don't forget that you walk in and join the five people in the room.

And, on top of that, the question never says that anyone leaves once the four-person murder spree is over.

Of course, the answer to this riddle could be quite different if the wording of the question was a bit clearer.

For example, if it asked for the number of living people left, it'd be two.

