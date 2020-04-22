Agent says reported Arsenal target with £130m release clause may leave on one condition

Arsenal have been linked with Valencia’s Carlos Soler.

The agent of reported Arsenal target Carlos Soler says the players could leave only if an extraordinary offer arrives for the Valencia favourite, Superdeporte report.

The Valencia midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal have made him a summer target with manager Mikel Arteta keen to bring him to the Premier League.

Soler is versatile, capable of playing on the right or as a number 10. This season, he has posted three goals in all competitions.

Superdeporte claim he has a release clause of a whopping £130 million.

And his agent Rodri Baster has responded to potential Arsenal links.

“Carlos is very loyal to the club, he renewed his contract in December, he was born in Valencia, he is super comfortable there. If the market leads to something tremendously positive for Valencia and for him and both parties agree, then he will leave. If not, he will have a very long career at Valencia,” Rodri explained.

According to the Daily Mail, Valencia will only seek a fee in the region of £36million for Carlos Soler amid links to the Gunners.

That cited fee is huge difference compared to his release clause, which is surely in place to protect Valencia as the 23-year-old’s performances expectedly improve.

Arsenal must look at strengthening their midfield this summer. Dani Ceballos will see his loan spell end and return to La Liga, while Granit Xhaka remains unconvincing.

Mesut Ozil, meanwhile, has reportedly set his sights on departing the Gunners in 2021 at the end of his contract (Bleacher Report).

Soler is technically gifted and be an ideal option for Arteta. But whether Arsenal decide to splash the cash is another matter.