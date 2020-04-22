Quick links

Arsenal

La Liga

Premier League

Agent says reported Arsenal target with £130m release clause may leave on one condition

Tom Thorogood
Valencia's Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atalanta and Valencia CF at San Siro Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Milan,...
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal have been linked with Valencia’s Carlos Soler.

Carlos Soler of Valencia during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Atalanta and Valencia at Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy on 19 February 2020.

The agent of reported Arsenal target Carlos Soler says the players could leave only if an extraordinary offer arrives for the Valencia favourite, Superdeporte report.

The Valencia midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal have made him a summer target with manager Mikel Arteta keen to bring him to the Premier League.

Soler is versatile, capable of playing on the right or as a number 10. This season, he has posted three goals in all competitions.

Superdeporte claim he has a release clause of a whopping £130 million.

And his agent Rodri Baster has responded to potential Arsenal links.

“Carlos is very loyal to the club, he renewed his contract in December, he was born in Valencia, he is super comfortable there. If the market leads to something tremendously positive for Valencia and for him and both parties agree, then he will leave. If not, he will have a very long career at Valencia,” Rodri explained.

 

According to the Daily Mail, Valencia will only seek a fee in the region of £36million for Carlos Soler amid links to the Gunners.

That cited fee is huge difference compared to his release clause, which is surely in place to protect Valencia as the 23-year-old’s performances expectedly improve.

Arsenal must look at strengthening their midfield this summer. Dani Ceballos will see his loan spell end and return to La Liga, while Granit Xhaka remains unconvincing.

Mesut Ozil, meanwhile, has reportedly set his sights on departing the Gunners in 2021 at the end of his contract (Bleacher Report).

Soler is technically gifted and be an ideal option for Arteta. But whether Arsenal decide to splash the cash is another matter.

Carlos Soler, midfielder of Valencia CF with the ball during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Villarreal CF at Mestalla stadium on January 26, 2019 in Valencia, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch