£33m player reportedly wanted by Liverpool and Wolves chooses preferred team to join

Tom Thorogood
Milot Rashica (C) of Bremen celebrates scoring the 3rd team goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Augsburg at Weserstadion on February 10, 2019 in Bremen,...
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with Milot Rashica.

Milot Rashica of Bremen scores the opening goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Augsburg at Weserstadion on February 10, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.

According to Bild, reported Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers target Milot Rashica has set his sights on joining RB Leipzig this summer.

The talented Werder Bremen attacker looks set to leave this summer.

Rashica has a £33 million release clause in his contract, yet he could leave for as little as £13 million if Werder Bremen go down.

Bremen are currently 17th in the Bundesliga table, four points from safety.

Liverpool have been cited as a top suitor for Rashica (Deichstube), while Wolves and West Ham United have also been linked (Der Spiegel).

But it appears the Premier League clubs could miss out on him.

 

Bild claims Rashica has already spoken to RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann, and since these talks the Kosovo international has his heart set on a move to the Bundesliga title challengers.

Kicker claimed last Friday how RB Leipzig are most likely to sign him.

Rashica has been a standout for Werder Bremen despite their struggles in the Bundesliga this season, posting seven goals and four assists in 20 league games.

While not the finished article, the 23-year-old has plenty of potential.

Liverpool may have targeted him as an ideal young player to challenge their front three with Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri expected to leave the Reds this summer.

Wolves, meanwhile, will need extra attacking talent this summer if they plan to break in to the top four next season.

Milot Rashica of Bremen runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and SC Paderborn 07 at Wohninvest Weserstadion on December 08, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America.

