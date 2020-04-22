£33m player reportedly wanted by Liverpool and Wolves chooses preferred team to join

Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with Milot Rashica.

According to Bild, reported Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers target Milot Rashica has set his sights on joining RB Leipzig this summer.

The talented Werder Bremen attacker looks set to leave this summer.

Rashica has a £33 million release clause in his contract, yet he could leave for as little as £13 million if Werder Bremen go down.

Bremen are currently 17th in the Bundesliga table, four points from safety.

Liverpool have been cited as a top suitor for Rashica (Deichstube), while Wolves and West Ham United have also been linked (Der Spiegel).

But it appears the Premier League clubs could miss out on him.

Bild claims Rashica has already spoken to RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann, and since these talks the Kosovo international has his heart set on a move to the Bundesliga title challengers.

Kicker claimed last Friday how RB Leipzig are most likely to sign him.

Rashica has been a standout for Werder Bremen despite their struggles in the Bundesliga this season, posting seven goals and four assists in 20 league games.

While not the finished article, the 23-year-old has plenty of potential.

Liverpool may have targeted him as an ideal young player to challenge their front three with Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri expected to leave the Reds this summer.

Wolves, meanwhile, will need extra attacking talent this summer if they plan to break in to the top four next season.