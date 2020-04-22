26-year-old Liverpool loanee wants to rip up contract

The Liverpool player looks set to return to Merseyside a little earlier than expected.

It looks like Loris Karius might be on his way back to Liverpool for the time being.

The German goalkeeper hasn't kicked a ball in a competitive game for the Reds since his horror show in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid almost two years ago.

Karius, who joined Liverpool in 2016, has been on loan with Turkish giants Besiktas since 2018.

But that looks set to change.

The 26-year-old has lodged an official complaint to FIFA over unpaid wages by Besiktas, with a board member in Istanbul claiming that the player wants to terminate his contract.

Erdal Torunogullari said during an Instagram live exchange this week, via The Echo: "Karius has caused us trouble. He has gone to FIFA over his unpaid wages and termination of his contract.

"He has asked for something he doesn't deserve. He want the money from the months where he hasn't been playing."

Football in Turkey is suspended due to the global health crisis.

Karius was due back at Liverpool this summer anyway as his two-year loan draws to a close, but the season remains undecided in many top-flight divisions across Europe.

One thing is for sure: he has no future at Anfield. Not only does Jurgen Klopp have Alisson, but he also Adrian in the number two spot and, well, Karius isn't better than either.