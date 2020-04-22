Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

24-goal international linked to Celtic and Rangers drops hint

Shane Callaghan
Lawrence Shankland of Scotland celebrates after he scores his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are always linked with the 24-year-old.

Lawrence Shankland of St Mirren in action during the BETFRED Cup Group Stage between St Mirren and Edinburgh City at St Mirren Park on July 30, 2016 in Paisley, Scotland.

Rangers and Celtic seem to be constantly linked with a move to Lawrence Shankland  - and you can see why.

It's probably because the Scottish hitman has scored a jaw-dropping 48 goals in 57 Championship games.

Subscribe

Yes, it's the second tier and Celtic and Rangers play to a much higher standard, but the 24-year-old, who has 24 league goals this season, clearly knows where the goal is and it'd be fascinating to see him in the Premiership.

Either way, that's going to happen after Dundee United were crowned champions of their division a little earlier this month.

 

But going by his latest comments, it doesn't seem like he'll be playing at Ibrox or Parkhead on a regular basis next season.

Shankland, who has been capped by Scotland, has hinted that he'll be staying at Tannadice, telling The Scottish Sun: "We have had a tough few years in the Championship, so to be part of the squad that’s taken us up to the top league is great.

“I’m looking forward to some big games against all the top teams in the Premiership.”

Of course, there are only two truly excellent teams in the top flight, and the fact that Shankland is looking forward to facing them could be considered a suggestion that he doesn't expect to join either Celtic or Rangers.

Lawrence Shankland scores the fourth goal for Scotland during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch