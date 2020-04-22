24-goal international linked to Celtic and Rangers drops hint

Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are always linked with the 24-year-old.

Rangers and Celtic seem to be constantly linked with a move to Lawrence Shankland - and you can see why.

It's probably because the Scottish hitman has scored a jaw-dropping 48 goals in 57 Championship games.

Yes, it's the second tier and Celtic and Rangers play to a much higher standard, but the 24-year-old, who has 24 league goals this season, clearly knows where the goal is and it'd be fascinating to see him in the Premiership.

Either way, that's going to happen after Dundee United were crowned champions of their division a little earlier this month.

But going by his latest comments, it doesn't seem like he'll be playing at Ibrox or Parkhead on a regular basis next season.

Shankland, who has been capped by Scotland, has hinted that he'll be staying at Tannadice, telling The Scottish Sun: "We have had a tough few years in the Championship, so to be part of the squad that’s taken us up to the top league is great.

“I’m looking forward to some big games against all the top teams in the Premiership.”

Of course, there are only two truly excellent teams in the top flight, and the fact that Shankland is looking forward to facing them could be considered a suggestion that he doesn't expect to join either Celtic or Rangers.