'Yes, yes, Partey incoming': Some Arsenal fans excited by what Arteta has said

John Verrall
Mikel Arteta the manager
Arsenal are heavily linked with Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey at the moment.

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de...

Some Arsenal fans are optimistic that they could make a move for Thomas Partey, after Mikel Arteta’s recent comments on Patrick Vieira.

Arteta was asked which past Arsenal players he would like to add to his current squad, and he named Vieira alongside Thierry Henry.

"Someone like Thierry would be great," he said to the club's official website. "Somene like Patrick would be great and some leaders that we had the back."

And Arteta's claim that Vieira would really help his current side,  has led to Arsenal fans feeling that Partey could well be on their shopping list this summer.

The Guardian have reported how Arsenal are eager to sign Partey, who could be right at the top of Arteta’s shopping list.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder is similar in style to Vieira, in the sense that he is a hugely destructive presence in midfield.

Partey would add power to Arsenal’s line up, as well as the defensive discipline which has been lacking from their midfield for some time.

The problem for Arsenal is that Atletico do not want to lose Partey, and he could be an expensive purchase, if they do make a move for him in the coming months.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

