'Yes, yes, Partey incoming': Some Arsenal fans excited by what Arteta has said

Arsenal are heavily linked with Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey at the moment.

Some Arsenal fans are optimistic that they could make a move for Thomas Partey, after Mikel Arteta’s recent comments on Patrick Vieira.

Arteta was asked which past Arsenal players he would like to add to his current squad, and he named Vieira alongside Thierry Henry.

"Someone like Thierry would be great," he said to the club's official website. "Somene like Patrick would be great and some leaders that we had the back."

And Arteta's claim that Vieira would really help his current side, has led to Arsenal fans feeling that Partey could well be on their shopping list this summer.

patrick? don’t you mean thomas — ⚪️ (@Clockend_Harry) April 20, 2020

PARTEY INCOMINGGGGG — AFCmeltdown101 (@compadreArteta) April 20, 2020

Partey, Upamecano and Mbappe (or just Auba staying tbh) incoming — ⚡Alty⚡ (@AlterAFC) April 20, 2020

Auba to stay and Partey to come in you say? — SalibaSZN (@szn_saliba) April 20, 2020

YES...YES. PARTEY INCOMING — Samuel Adamsl (@AdamslSamuel) April 20, 2020

He wants Auba to stay Partey to come and upa that’s Thierry Vieira and Sol/Adams. — Thierry Daniel Henry (@CaponeJr14) April 20, 2020

The Guardian have reported how Arsenal are eager to sign Partey, who could be right at the top of Arteta’s shopping list.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder is similar in style to Vieira, in the sense that he is a hugely destructive presence in midfield.

Partey would add power to Arsenal’s line up, as well as the defensive discipline which has been lacking from their midfield for some time.

The problem for Arsenal is that Atletico do not want to lose Partey, and he could be an expensive purchase, if they do make a move for him in the coming months.