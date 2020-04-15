Who is replacing Michelle Keegan in Our Girl? EastEnders star reportedly favourite for the role!

Our Girl series 4 is well underway but fans are still curious about who's replacing Michelle Keegan in the BBC drama.

Our Girl has been one of the biggest successes on British TV in recent years.

Not only does the show attract millions of viewers, it does so while the cast of the show has changed with each new series.

After the two-part series 3 concluded in 2018, fans have been left with a long wait for 2020's series 4 but we're now deep into the latest batch of episodes.

Ahead of the new series, Our Girl star Michelle Keegan revealed that she would be leaving the programme at the end of series 4.

As a result, speculation has been rife among fans and media outlets alike as to who could replace Our Girl's leading lady.

BIG CHEESE: EastEnders fans will know Our Girl's newest addition

Our Girl series 4 on BBC One

Our Girl's fourth series arrived on BBC One on March 24th, with new episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays.

After a tumultuous set of tours in Nigeria, Nepal and Belize, Georgie rejoins 2 Section in Afghanistan and the team are tasked with taking down an insurgent warlord, Aatan Omar.

However, the events of previous series are still haunting Georgie and when her long-time friend and colleague, Fingers, passes away in episode 4, she starts to question her place in the military.

Who is replacing Michelle Keegan in Our Girl?

The identity of Michelle Keegan's replacement is currently unconfirmed.

However, a report from The Sun claims that EastEnders star and 2019 Queen of the Jungle, Jacqueline Jossa, is currently the front-runner to replace Michelle Keegan on the BBC drama and has supposedly been encouraged to take on the role by Our Girl series 1 star Lacey Turner.

Michelle Keegan has remained tight-lipped on the matter and is quoted in the Express saying: "you can't say too much, can you?"

Keegan kept all options open when she continued: "But, I just think there's so many great actresses out there. And it's such a great show to work on as well, whoever gets the role, I'm sure will be very pleased."

Jacqueline Jossa: Films and TV

If Jacqueline Jossa is indeed the front-runner to take on the Our Girl reins, fans will no doubt be curious to know what else she's appeared in.

As mentioned, Jacqueline Jossa is a veteran of the BBC soap EastEnders and appeared in almost 700 episodes as the character Lauren Branning between 2010 and 2018.

Jacqueline has appeared in 11 acting roles in total according to IMDb but aside from EastEnders, her acting work has come in short films such as Mixology, Sister Circus and Boux Avenue's Queen.

It'll be fascinating to see who is eventually selected to take on the lead role in Our Girl series 5, if and when it eventually arrives.

In the meantime, series 4 of Our Girl continues on BBC One on Tuesday evenings at 9pm until the six-episode series comes to a conclusion on April 28th.