Where was A Mother's Son filmed? ITV's returning drama explores Southern England filming locations!

ITV's A Mother's Son has reappeared on ITV but where exactly was the captivating drama series filmed?

There's nothing better than a good drama series to lose yourself in, especially in these uncertain and worrying times.

As a result, A Mother's Son on ITV couldn't have hit our screens at a better time.

The series turns what appears to be a quaint, quiet and safe town into a crime scene after the murder of a teenage girl.

But where exactly is A Mother's Son filmed and what town was used as a location in the series?

A Mother's Son on ITV

A Mother's Son arrived on ITV on April 20th, 2020 and concludes on April 21st after just two episodes.

The series stars Hermione Norris, Paul McGann, Martin Clunes and Alexander Armstrong.

A Mother's Son tells the story of a newly merged family as they prepare to go on their first big family holiday together. However, their preparations are overshadowed by a murder investigation after a teenage girl is found dead.

More worryingly still, Rosie - the mother of the family - discovers a suspicious stain on Jamie's (her son) trainers.

Where was A Mother's Son filmed?

A Mother's Son was filmed in the county of Suffolk.

Specific filming locations include the town of Southold and the nearby village of Walberswick.

Residents of the local area were offered the chance to appear as extras in scenes filmed around Southold to keep the series as authentic as possible.

A Mother's Son was not the first series to be filmed in Southold as Michael Palin's 1987 drama, East of Ipswich, was also filmed there.

Has A Mother's Son been on TV before?

Yes. A Mother's Son first hit our screens in September 2012.

The ITV mini-series was well-received when it first aired almost eight years ago with plenty of praise from critics and an average of 5.2 million viewers.

It'll be fascinating to see what viewing figures the re-run achieves in 2020.

Either way, A Mother's Son concludes at 9pm on ITV on April 21st.