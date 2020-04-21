When is the Travis Scott concert in Fortnite? Rewards for attending Astronomical event!

Everything you must know about when the Travis Scott concert takes place in Fortnite and what rewards you get for just attending the Astronomical event.

While Fortnite is being blessed with the arrival of Deadpool and his X-Force, the popular Battle Royale is also receiving another in-game concert with Travis Scott. This self-proclaimed Astronomical event will bag you a bunch of rewards for just attending, and here you'll discover when the show is scheduled to take place.

The Travis Scott concert in Fortnite won't be the first in-game gig as there was previously a Marshmello event that was said to have sucked in ten million players at once. Whether that figure will be topped or not remains to be seen, but there's a good chance with everyone forced to stay indoors.

If you like the person's music or just wish to receive some goodies by attending and then quickly disappearing from the ruckus, below you'll discover the dates for when the Astronomical event is scheduled to take place.

FORTNITE: Shutting down in June 2020 rumours explained

Will there be a Travis Scott skin in Fortnite?

Yes, there will be a Travis Scott skin in Fortnite.

Epic Games have announced that a special Travis Scott Fortnite skin will be available in the item shop on April 21st.

No price has been mentioned on the game's website, but Epic Games note that you'll be able to get his outfits, emotes, and more.

Fortnite Astronomical concert event rewards

You will get a couple of rewards for just attending the Fortnite Astronomical concert.

These free rewards are said to be an Astroworld Cyclone Glider plus two loading screens.

We assume that you can get the rewards by just dropping in for a couple of minutes, so even if you hate the music you can always just mute your TV, drop into the concert for a quick look, and then quickly drop out.

Mark your calendars!



Astronomical featuring @trvisXX is coming at you multiple times later this week For your local time zone, check https://t.co/7sSufbW0mm pic.twitter.com/gjyZdbctf5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 20, 2020

What time is the Travis Scott concert event in Fortnite?

Below you'll find the shared dates and times for when the Travis Scott concert event takes place in Fortnite:

April 24th - 00:00 GMT+1

April 24th - 15:00 GMT+1

April 25th - 05:00 GMT+1

April 25th - 16:00 GMT+1

April 25th - 23:00 GMT+1

EPIC GAMES: Here's what happened to the Shark in Fortnite

Epic Games note that doors to all of the above Travis Scott concert times will open 30-minutes prior to the event so players can grab a spot.