Here's what order to watch the Mission: Impossible movies in - quality time with Tom Cruise!

As the lockdown continues, it's important to keep entertained. Here's what order to watch the Mission: Impossible movies in.

What is your favourite film series?

There are so many excellent choices to go with, whether you're more attuned to the fantasy of The Lord of the Rings or the superhero spectacle of the MCU.

There's something very satisfying about chronicling characters across numerous instalments, but it's even more rewarding when you devote your day, or two, to watch the whole lot in its entirety.

We've seen a number of people taking the current opportunity to marathon some of their favourites. So, we're hardly surprised that some have decided to go with Mission: Impossible.

Tom Cruise is electrifying in the lead, giving it his all across six astonishing efforts.

However, we understand that not everybody has seen all of the entries...

Here's what order to watch the Mission: Impossible movies in

If you're planning to kick back with the Mission: Impossible franchise, listed below are the films in chronological order:

Mission: Impossible (1996) dir. Brian De Palma

Mission: Impossible II (2000) dir. John Woo

Mission: Impossible III (2006) dir. J.J. Abrams

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011) dir. Brad Bird

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015) dir. Christopher McQuarrie

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) dir. Christopher McQuarrie

In case you didn't know, the Radio Times also highlights that two sequels - 7 & 8 - are set to be filmed back to back, with Christopher McQuarrie confirmed to return to the helm.

Considering the series has continued to deliver on increasingly raised expectations, we can't wait to see which stunts Cruise will manage to pull off next.

For now, we can simply work through the series again and admire the extraordinary set-pieces scattered throughout.

I am starting to feel like I need to do a Mission Impossible marathon next week. — Tyler (@MethodsWorld) April 19, 2020

Which Mission: Impossible movie is the best?

Of course, which film of the series you think is the best will be subjective.

However, there's certainly an overwhelmingly popular opinion...

It's interesting that there are still so many people who argue that the original of any series is always the best, claiming that the sequels can never be as good; such film series' as Jaws, Jurassic Park and Rocky tend to be cited as examples.

However, conflicting arguments tend to bring up Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, and indeed, a number of the Mission: Impossible follow-ups.

In terms of general appreciation, the most recent instalment - Mission: Impossible - Fallout - is actually the most celebrated of the collection, boasting the highest IMDb audience score with an impressive 7.7. Similarly, it has a whopping 86 on Metacritic, shattering expectations back on release and holding up perfectly upon rewatch.

We'd argue it's the best film of the bunch and the greatest achievement too, with runners up being Mission: Impossible III - which possibly had the greatest villain - Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation.

Opinion: Tom Cruise is underrated

Sure, there's no denying that Cruise often gets respect as a physical performer and stuntman, but we feel he's actually a better dramatic actor than even some fans may give him credit for.

He's certainly in his element in the role of Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible series, but reflecting back on his career he's delivered some absolutely astonishing work outside the realm of action cinema.

In 1999, he commanded the screen in two of the biggest films of the year: Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut (Bill Harford) and Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia (Frank T.J. Mackey). In these roles, he showcased such powerful portraits of torment and insecurity, contrasting with the "tough guy" image previously adopted in his most beloved work (Top Gun etc.).

On top of that, he's tremendous in the likes of Michael Mann's Collateral, Rain Man, Interview with the Vampire, Tropic Thunder... we could go on!

Interestingly, he was actually considered for the role of Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

According to Slash Film, Quentin Tarantino would've offered it to Cruise if Brad Pitt was unavailable, and even spoke with him about it: "He’s a great guy and we really hit it off. [A collaboration] could happen on something else.”

So, we could very well see him cast in Tarantino's next feature - wouldn't that be something.

So, we could very well see him cast in Tarantino's next feature - wouldn't that be something.