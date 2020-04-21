What is the Bill Clinton Album Meme? It's now been turned into a challenge!

There's a new meme all over Instagram and Twitter, and this one involves Bill Clinton!

It seems that young people are getting involved in politics now more than ever. First it was politicians like Donald Trump and Barack Obama getting Twitter accounts. But now, they are the focus of something much bigger online, with a whole array of political memes circling the internet.

The biggest meme around right now is the Bill Clinton Album Meme, with young people all over America and the world using photos of the 42nd President of the United States as a point of humour.

No wonder a lot of people don't take politics seriously anymore when politicians are the subject of internet memes!

What is the Bill Clinton Album Meme?

The meme, which has also now been created into a challenge, is a strange photo of Bill Clinton from the 1990s.

He is pictured sitting on the floor wearing a suit but with no shoes, headphones and holding a music record. Around him on the floor are three other records.

The photo on its own is funny enough as it is a really odd photo, but the internet has now made it it even funnier by turning it into a challenge.

What is the Bill Clinton Album Meme Challenge?

The challenge involves editing the original photo of Bill Clinton so that the albums he is holding and that are surrounding him are different to the original photo.

People have been adding photos of albums that Bill Clinton certainly would not be listening to, and it's absolutely hilarious.

How to do the Bill Clinton Album Meme Challenge

Doing the challenge is really simple, you don't even have to use photoshop. A website has been created called Bill Clinton Swag which does it all for you!

Go to Bill Clinton Swag.

You will be presented with the image of Bill Clinton and four squares that say 'Click here'.

Click on each square and search the album cover you want to go there in the search bar above.

Make sure it's something really funny that Bill Clinton definitely wouldn't be listening to!

Then, the photo will appear in the square.

Once you've got all four albums filled it will come up with a button that says 'Generate Swag'.

Then you can save your image by clicking on it and share it all over social media.

Or you can press 'Shop' and get your meme on a T Shirt!

I’m so glad everyone knows my music taste is too bad to tag me in that bill Clinton meme bc I literally don’t know how to edit that photo to have different albums — nat (@NataliePylee) April 21, 2020