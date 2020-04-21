What Arsene Wenger said about reported Newcastle target

Newcastle United have been linked with a summer move for Barcelona's Arturo Vidal.

ITA Sport Press recently claimed that Barcelona's £27 million (Daily Mail) signing from 2018, Arturo Vidal, would agree to join Newcastle United if Massimiliano Allegri is appointed as the club's new manager.

Vidal knows the Italian very well thanks to the duo's hugely successful time at Juventus all those years ago. The Chilean will soon turn 33 but he would still be a signing which would be a huge statement by the Magpies.

The former Bayern Munich man has been very successful everywhere he has been. He won multiple league titles both in Germany and in Italy and his experience could make a big difference for the new Newcastle United.

Vidal is no stranger to being linked with a move to the Premier League. The former Juventus man was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal back in the summer of 2014 but a deal didn't materialise.

Arsene Wenger was full of praise for Vidal and claimed that he is one of the best midfielders in world football.

Wenger was quoted by The Independent saying: "Vidal is one of the best midfielders in the world. He has everything. Incredible stamina, perfect timing. He’s a marathon athlete who plays football."

Back in 2014, Vidal was certainly one of the best in the business but his age has caught up to him. The Chilean will turn 33 next month and he will only be a short term option for the Magpies if he comes in.

However, if Newcastle need a marquee signing who will make a huge statement in the time that he will be at the club, Vidal is the man and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him dawn the black and white at St. James' Park next season.