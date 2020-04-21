Quick links

'Type of players you need': Newcastle tipped to sign £30m PL star

Newcastle fans unveil a banner before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle United are set for a bright new era - but could Steve Bruce's Magpies target Chelsea winger Willian when his Stamford Bridge contract expires?

Willian of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Chelsea winger Willian is the ideal marquee signing for Newcastle United this summer, former Magpies defender Warren Barton has told talkSPORT.

Mike Ashley has downed his final pint as owner of Newcastle United Football Club, it seems. One of the most unpopular chairmen in English football is packing his Sports Direct-branded bags and heading out of the door, selling a sleeping giant to Saudi Arabian prince Mohammed Bin Salman in a deal that is on the verge of being completed (Mail).

 

The Tyneside giants could soon boast the kind of financial firepower to rival the likes of Manchester City in the transfer market with a £2.4 billion fortune burning a hole in Bin Salman’s back pocket.

But, according to Newcastle hero Barton, their top priority ahead of the summer transfer window should be an experienced free agent rather than any £50 million superstars.

Willian of Chelsea in action during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

“Going forward, looking at players like Willian who is up for a free transfer; they are the type of players that you need, to bed them in and mix experienced and younger players,” says the three-time England international, who has also tipped Newcastle’s new owners to hire Mauricio Pochettino as Steve Bruce’s replacement.

Willian, the £30 million Brazil international, is expected to leave Chelsea in July when his contract expires. With ten goals and assists from 21 Premier League starts this season, there is no doubt that the long-serving Stamford Bridge favourite would walk into Bruce’s starting XI with consummate ease.

Willian of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on February 1, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

