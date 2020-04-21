Tottenham linked Malcom has no regrets over Barcelona move

Malcom has been linked to Tottenham in recent transfer windows.

Brazilian attacker Malcom was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League before he chose a different path.

As far back as 2017, Tottenham were said by The Daily Mail to have had a bid rejected by Bordeaux for the young forward.

Months later he made his move, spurning the Premier League to sign with Barcelona instead.

After a poor stint in Spain, he was linked with a move to Tottenham again. Last summer Sport claimed the North London club were considering a £40 million move.

This was certainly more than any side were prepared to pay, and Malcom had to settle for a loan move to Russian side Zenit St Peterburg instead.

The 23-year-old has had a tough season, making only three starts for Zenit, scoring once.

Despite this stunted career progression, Malcom says he has no regrets over his decision to join Barcelona.

He told Instagram Live, reported by AS: "At Barça I fulfilled the dream of playing with the best. And the feeling that remained was that I learned a lot. Some things I did not know how to fix off the field and on the field, today I cannot fix them.

"And that will stay in my head. Thinking about it now, I think I deserved more minutes, but Barça gave me an apprenticeship."

Malcom still has plenty of time to come good, and a move to the Premier League could be in his future if he looks for a fresh challenge.

He isn't doing enough right now though to make Tottenham want to reconsider their interest, certainly not at the prices previously discussed.

Spurs likely aren't having any regrets either. A move for Malcom would have meant they would not have signed Lucas Moura, and been denied that special night in Amsterdam 12 months ago.