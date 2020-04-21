Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham fans want Pochettino signing released

Shane Callaghan
Michel Vorm of Spurs spills the ball that led to Roberto Firmino of Liverpool scoring during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium on...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Dutch goalkeeper re-signed for Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season.

Spurs goalkeeper Michel Vorm reacts during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur at Liberty Stadium on April 5, 2017 in Swansea, Wales.

A lot of Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter believe that they should be releasing Michel Vorm when his contract expires this summer.

Spurs released the 36-year-old Dutch goalkeeper at the end of last season.

But a serious injury to first-choice Hugo Lloris during the first half of the current campaign saw former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino bring him back on a deal until the end of the season.

Vorm has played just one game for the North Londoners in any competition since coming back - the FA Cup defeat by Norwich City.

 

And quite a few Lilywhites fans on Twitter are of the opinion that he should be offloaded again.

Here's their reaction on Twitter:

With links to the likes of Andre Onana this summer, it seems unlikely that Tottenham will be offering the former Swansea City star a new deal.

Lloris, Paulo Gazzaniga and somebody else would be absolutely fine for head coach Jose Mourinho.

Michel Vorm signs new contract with Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on December 23, 2016 in Enfield, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch