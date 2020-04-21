Tottenham fans want Pochettino signing released

The Dutch goalkeeper re-signed for Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season.
A lot of Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter believe that they should be releasing Michel Vorm when his contract expires this summer.
Spurs released the 36-year-old Dutch goalkeeper at the end of last season.
But a serious injury to first-choice Hugo Lloris during the first half of the current campaign saw former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino bring him back on a deal until the end of the season.
Vorm has played just one game for the North Londoners in any competition since coming back - the FA Cup defeat by Norwich City.
And quite a few Lilywhites fans on Twitter are of the opinion that he should be offloaded again.
This shouldn’t even be up for debate— (@N17yids1) April 20, 2020
Sorry has to go— Paul C (@YidsOfTheLane) April 20, 2020
He should cons retiring— Cianleahy123 (@cianleahy123) April 20, 2020
Release— Takura (@Thathugger) April 20, 2020
Boot him out the door— James (@James06878473) April 20, 2020
See ya— MrShadstah (SCO) (@Shadstah1) April 20, 2020
Why would we keep him ? Only came back because we had a mini disaster, playing him was one of Joses vet few mistakes ,— Shaun Lewis (@ShaunLewis17) April 20, 2020
Release now— BidoShalaby (@shalaby_bido) April 20, 2020
I think this isn’t even a question. Goodbye and good luck Michel.— Gareth McCarter (@g2mcc) April 20, 2020
With links to the likes of Andre Onana this summer, it seems unlikely that Tottenham will be offering the former Swansea City star a new deal.
Lloris, Paulo Gazzaniga and somebody else would be absolutely fine for head coach Jose Mourinho.
