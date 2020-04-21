Tottenham fans want Pochettino signing released

The Dutch goalkeeper re-signed for Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season.

A lot of Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter believe that they should be releasing Michel Vorm when his contract expires this summer.

Spurs released the 36-year-old Dutch goalkeeper at the end of last season.

But a serious injury to first-choice Hugo Lloris during the first half of the current campaign saw former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino bring him back on a deal until the end of the season.

Vorm has played just one game for the North Londoners in any competition since coming back - the FA Cup defeat by Norwich City.

And quite a few Lilywhites fans on Twitter are of the opinion that he should be offloaded again.

Here's their reaction on Twitter:

This shouldn’t even be up for debate — (@N17yids1) April 20, 2020

Sorry has to go — Paul C (@YidsOfTheLane) April 20, 2020

He should cons retiring — Cianleahy123 (@cianleahy123) April 20, 2020

Release — Takura (@Thathugger) April 20, 2020

Boot him out the door — James (@James06878473) April 20, 2020

See ya — MrShadstah (SCO) (@Shadstah1) April 20, 2020

Why would we keep him ? Only came back because we had a mini disaster, playing him was one of Joses vet few mistakes , — Shaun Lewis (@ShaunLewis17) April 20, 2020

Release now — BidoShalaby (@shalaby_bido) April 20, 2020

I think this isn’t even a question. Goodbye and good luck Michel. — Gareth McCarter (@g2mcc) April 20, 2020

With links to the likes of Andre Onana this summer, it seems unlikely that Tottenham will be offering the former Swansea City star a new deal.

Lloris, Paulo Gazzaniga and somebody else would be absolutely fine for head coach Jose Mourinho.