'This kid could be a star': Some Tottenham fans react to new striker rumour

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Porto striker Fabio Silva.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham Hotspur are in the race to sign striker Fabio Silva, challenging Juventus for the Porto attacker's signature.

It's claimed that Porto are in economic difficulties, so may look to sell Silva to raise funds and avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions in the future.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are allegedly looking elsewhere, leaving Juve and Spurs as the frontrunners for his signature, with Jose Mourinho no doubt aware of the young talent emerging at his former club Porto.

Silva, 17, has emerged as one of the top young talents in Portuguese football, and allegedly has a €125million (£110million) release clause in his deal, which looks unlikely to be paid.

The teenager has scored once in nine league games this season, with his full senior record this term standing at three goals and two assists in 21 games.

Standing at 6ft 1in tall, Silva is big and strong, but also quickly and adept technically, which may lend itself towards being a lone striker at Tottenham in the future, much like Harry Kane has been.

It would still be a surprise to see Mourinho splash the cash on a 17-year-old when he already has Troy Parrott, as adding a more experienced option would make more sense.

Still, some Spurs fans are taking to Twitter to claim that Silva could be a 'huge star', urging the club to get a deal done as he could be better than Joao Felix, and would be a very good signing.

Others aren't so sure after the disappointment surrounding Helder Postiga, and don't even believe that Daniel Levy would stump up the cash to get such a deal done this summer.

