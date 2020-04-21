The Midnight Gospel: Who voices Clancy? He's worked on Adventure Time!

The Midnight Gospel has arrived on Netflix, but who voices Clancy?

The animated series landed on Netflix on Monday, April 20th 2020 and boasts a palatable eight episodes introducing audiences to the adventures of Clancy.

He's an intergalactic podcaster who ventures to other dimensions interviewing a vast array of creatures inside his multiverse simulator.

It certainly makes the most of its wacky premise!

The Midnight Gospel: Who voices Clancy?

The character of Clancy in The Midnight Gospel is voiced by Duncan Trussell.

The 46-year-old American multi-talent is foremostly known as an actor but is also highly regarded as a stand-up comedian and for his podcast, The Duncan Trussell Family Hour.

Additionally, fans may know him for appearances on The Joe Rogan Experience and Joe Rogan Questions Everything.

He actually created The Midnight Gospel alongside Pendleton Ward and also serves as one of the show's executive producers.

In an interview with Coming Soon, he reflected on the origins of the series, recalling how Pendleton - award-winning creator and storyboard artist of Adventure Time -reached out: “I was astounded that someone like Pendleton reached out to me and listened to my podcast, because Adventure Time is an amazing work of animation and so beautiful... it really blew my mind."

He added: “Then he and I started to become friends and during that time he left Adventure Time, we would go get coffee and talk about an idea he had for how to turn my podcast into an animated series. My heart leapt in my chest, I thought ‘This is so crazy.'”

Well, the results are here and they're terrific!

Duncan Trussell: Previous roles

According to IMDb, Duncan Trussell first appeared on screens in a 2004 episode of MADtv (he played a police officer).

A year later, he would appear in a short called Accidentally on Purpose (Guy at the end) before going on to land a number of roles in 2007 in the likes of Teenius (Mrs. Reardon), TV short Galaxy Cabin (Red Mitchell) and Stupidface (James Lipscum/Red Mitchell/Jim).

After starring in a 2009 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm (Mr. Takahashi's Assistant), he scored a number of animated voice roles in such beloved titles as Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Wi-tri), Trip Tank (Youth Pastor) and Adventure Time (Ron James/Wizard Prison Inmate).

So, he's no stranger to animation!

He was also involved with Funny or Die Presents...

If you're still working through the series, we hope you're enjoying it!

