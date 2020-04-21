Quick links

Some Newcastle United fans react as oil prices crash

Newcastle fans hold up a banner during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on December 9, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United fans hope they will not be affected.

Newcastle fans unveil a banner before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Newcastle United are on the verge of a game changing takeover.

The consortium will potentially make Newcastle the richest team in the Premier League, The Sun report.

 

The money is being partly funded from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

So it was slightly disconcerting for some fans to see oil prices crash to record lows this week, with the New York Times reporting US prices of oil even went negative, for the first time ever.

There is no word that this will affect Saudi Arabia, or indeed Newcastle United, but supporters could see the dark humour in it all.

Newcastle hope that the club's takeover will be done next month, with The Chronicle reporting it could be just three weeks away from completion.

Once it goes through, work can begin on planning for the future, with potentially a new manager, and new additions on the playing side.

Money won't be limitless, but Newcastle are likely to have more than most teams do right now, for the first time in a long while.

Newcastle Upon Tyne , United Kingdom - 11 May 2019; Supporters during the Heineken Champions Cup Final match between Leinster and Saracens at St James' Park in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

