Some Newcastle United fans react as oil prices crash

Newcastle United fans hope they will not be affected.

Newcastle United are on the verge of a game changing takeover.

The consortium will potentially make Newcastle the richest team in the Premier League, The Sun report.

The money is being partly funded from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

So it was slightly disconcerting for some fans to see oil prices crash to record lows this week, with the New York Times reporting US prices of oil even went negative, for the first time ever.

There is no word that this will affect Saudi Arabia, or indeed Newcastle United, but supporters could see the dark humour in it all.

#nufc getting a takeover from oil barons at the same point #OilPrices dropnbellow 0. Could only happen to us that like — Kevin James (@TheOnlyJamesie) April 20, 2020

Trust Mike Ashley to finally sell the toon during a nationwide lockdown, with little chance of the pub to September; selling it to the Saudi Arabian royal family, and the largest oil price drop in history #nufc #oilprice #nomorembappe pic.twitter.com/WkRK5NsHkV — jack doran (@sholacoasters) April 20, 2020

I don't understand what's going on but just when #Toon fans (me included) start thinking up their dream eleven following the Saudi takeover, the bottom drops out of oil like never before in history. #NUFCTakeover #NUFC #OilPrice #OilCrash #Oil https://t.co/t8KbzDEzjF — Alan Jefferson (@AlanJefferson24) April 20, 2020

Newcastle United: About to be bought by a petrostate.

The gods of football: *Crashes the world oil price below $1 a barrel*#OilPrice #nufc #Covid19UK — Stephen Howse (@liberalstephen) April 20, 2020

Only #NUFC would be right on the verge of being taken over with majority money from an oil state, just for oil prices to plummet to an all time low at the 11th hour — Forbes (@ScottForbes86) April 20, 2020

Would be such a Newcastle thing for us to be taken over by the Saudis only for them to lose all of their money in the crash in oil #NUFC #NUFCTakeover — Zach Leggett (@Zach_Leggett) April 20, 2020

Newcastle hope that the club's takeover will be done next month, with The Chronicle reporting it could be just three weeks away from completion.

Once it goes through, work can begin on planning for the future, with potentially a new manager, and new additions on the playing side.

Money won't be limitless, but Newcastle are likely to have more than most teams do right now, for the first time in a long while.