Sky Sports pundit claims Arsenal have teenage prospect who's just like Aubameyang

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has enjoyed a remarkable first season since moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli does have the potential to replace Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, according to Charlie Nicholas’s comments to Sporting Life.

Martinelli has had a rather remarkable debut season at Arsenal since being brought in as a relative unknown over the summer.

The Brazilian arrived at the Emirates Stadium with little fan-fare, but he has rapidly established himself as one of the most exciting teenaged prospects in world football.

 

Martinelli has broke into double figures for goals in his first season with Arsenal and his importance to Mikel Arteta’s side could increase next term.

With Aubameyang’s future at the club uncertain, Martinelli could be required to step up and become Arsenal’s main striker.

And Nicholas feels that the 18-year-old has all the tools required to become Aubameyang’s replacement in the future, as he is so similar to the Gabonese international. 

"[Gabriel] Martinelli does have the potential to [replace Aubameyang]. The signs with him are pretty similar,” Nicholas said.

"He is young, but that does not matter. If people look at how he finishes, you can see a cool and clinical aspect.

"Jurgen Klopp was raving about him for a reason. He is ruthless. The potential is there, but will not reach Aubameyang’s level yet.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does indeed rate Martinelli, and labelled him the ‘talent of the century’ after the two sides met in the Carabao Cup.

On that occasion, Martinelli scored twice for Arsenal in a 5-5 draw at Anfield.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

