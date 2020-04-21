Sky pundit says Lacazette is miles better than Arsenal man Arteta called 'phenomenal'

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has featured fairly regularly for Mikel Arteta's side since the Spaniard took over.

Charlie Nicholas has claimed that Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah is nowhere near as good as Alexandre Lacazette currently in Sporting Life.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has taken a real shine to Nketiah since taking charge at the Emirates Stadium, as he has been willing to allow the youngster to start up-front for the Gunners fairly regularly.

Lacazette, meanwhile, has been consigned to a reserve role since Arteta’s arrival.

But Nicholas feels that Lacazette is still the superior striker at the moment.

“Nketiah is a finisher but he is not at that level,” the former Arsenal man said.

"He is more a number nine that needs to learn the trade, and is still way behind Alexandre Lacazette.”

Lacazette has had a disappointing season at Arsenal and there are now doubts over his future.

The French international has managed to score just nine times across all competitions for the Gunners this term, with his performances often coming in for criticism.

Nketiah, meanwhile, has earned big praise from Arteta since returning from a loan spell at Leeds United in January.

"He has been phenomenal," Arteta said about the forward in March, to Arsenal’s official website.

"The workrate that he puts in, the rhythm that he goes into pressing, his understanding of the game - when to come and when to go in behind - and always in front of goal, he is ready to score."

Nketiah has now made seven appearances since the turn of the year, and his first-team chances could increase even further next year, if Lacazette does leave in the coming months.