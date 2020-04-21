Samir Nasri offers transfer advice to £28m talent Arsenal and West Ham both want

Arsenal and West Ham United reportedly want Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara.

Marseille youngster Boubacar Kamara has impressed this season, and he now finds himself a man in demand ahead of the transfer window.

The 20-year-old has come up through the Marseille ranks having first joined back in 2005, and he's emerging as a top talent under Andre Villas-Boas.

Kamara has played 28 games this season, splitting time between centre back and defensive midfield, with his displays in holding midfield before the pandemic hit particularly catching the eye.

The Frenchman is now a wanted man, with The Express claiming that Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen, with Foot Mercato adding that Arsenal are also interested.

A £28million fee was mentioned for Kamara, and Marseille may be under pressure to sell this summer due to financial concerns even with Champions League football looking likely under Villas-Boas.

Clubs must decide whether they see Kamara as a defender or a midfielder, but he has now been offered advice from a player who left Marseille for the Premier League way back in 2008 – Samir Nasri.

Nasri played for Arsenal, City and West Ham, three of the club mentioned as being in the race for Kamara, and he spoke to journalist Bertrand Latour on Instagram last night, as quoted by Foot Mercato.

Nasri has admitted that he would tell Kamara to stay put, believing that he was inconsistent before settlign in midfield, and feels that he needs an intermediate move before going to the very top, with staying at Marseille to develop the best idea for now.

“I would advise him to stay,” said Nasri. “He's a good player. He was inconsistent last season. They kept him in the midfield, where he is very good. He will be even better but he needs to gain experience. Playing in the Champions League with your training club, you will gain experience. Then you can leave. If he wants to leave now, he needs an important step, not the top right away,” he added.