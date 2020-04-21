Yes, that was Roy Wood Jr in Better Call Saul's seaon 5 finale - Explore the appearance of Grant

Better Call Saul's season 5 finale has arrived and brings with it a surprising comedian cameo.

Since Breaking Bad came to an end in 2013, Better Call Saul has been providing fans of the franchise with the drama they need and arguably improves on the original series.

In February 2020, season 5 of Better Call Saul arrived and continued the story of Jimmy McGill on his path to becoming the Saul Goodman we know in Breaking Bad.

Now, at long last, we've reached the season 5 finale and as well as being packed with plenty of nail-biting drama, the season finale also includes a rather unexpected cameo.

That cameo comes from comedian Roy Wood Jr and it's safe to say that fans approve of his appearance.

Better Call Saul season 5 on Netflix

Better Call Saul season 5 launched on February 23rd in the US before continuing on Mondays on AMC and Tuesdays on Netflix for viewers here in the UK.

Season 5 has thrown up plenty more thrills and spills for Jimmy as he looks to build a name for himself as Saul Goodman.

As well as becoming ever-closer entwined in the world of drug-dealing cartels, Jimmy got his hands dirty in a desert trek with Mike in episode 8.

After a superb batch of new episodes, the season finale arrived on April 20th in the US and April 21st on Netflix.

Explored: Roy Wood Jr's Better Call Saul appearance

Episode 10 of season 5 sees Kim venture down to Albuquerque courthouse in search of pro bono work and takes on 20 pending cases.

It's here where we meet Roy Wood Jr as he takes on the role of the public defender, Grant.

After a brief conversation, Grant accepts Kim's request for work and shows her to the file room where all the backlogged cases are stored.

Roy Wood Jr, who is best known for his long stint on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, is the latest in a long line of comedians who have made the switch to drama in Better Call Saul or Breaking Bad, something which he even refers to in the tweet below.

Add another one to the ‘Comedians to be in the Breaking Bad Universe’ trivia question. An honor to be a part of @BetterCallSaul this season. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/6EQDDkYRlN — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) April 21, 2020

Fans react to Roy Wood Jr's appearance

It's safe to say that Better Call Saul fans were pleasantly surprised to see the comedian appear in the season 5 finale and plenty have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the latest episode.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "I see my boy Roy Wood Jr is on #BetterCallSaul now! Yes!"

While another added: "Ooh, I really enjoyed seeing Roy Wood Jr. on the #BetterCallSaul finale. I don’t think I’ve seen him in a dramatic role before and he fit right into this world like a glove."

And finally, this fan referred to a popular meme to show their excitement for Roy Wood Jr's appearance:

Seasons 1-5 of Better Call Saul are available to stream here in the UK after the season 5 finale released on April 21st, 2020.