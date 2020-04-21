Quick links

Reported £8.5m target appears to rule out joining West Brom this summer

Danny Owen
Slaven Bilic head coach
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Slaven Bilic reportedly wants to bring Besiktas' Super Lig star Domagoj Vida to Championship title-chasers West Bromwich Albion.

Domagoj Vida of Croatia in action during the Croatia Training Session at the Luzhniki Stadium on July 10, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.

Domagoj Vida has made it clear that he wants to stay at Besiktas despite the opportunity to link up with fellow Croatian Slaven Bilic at West Bromwich Albion, speaking to CNN Turk.

If or when the Championship campaign returns, The Baggies will find themselves potentially nine games away from a return to the Premier League.

But without a rather unhelpful habit for conceding silly goals on an almost weekly basis, Bilic’s title-chasing side would surely be three or four points closer to the promised land already.

 

The West Brom boss won’t need telling that a tendency to shoot themselves in the foot is not something that often goes hand-in-hand with Premier League survival, so a real warrior-like centre-back in the shape of Vida could represent a potentially inspired addition.

Fanatik claims that West Brom have made the 2018 World Cup finalist a top priority in the transfer window, despite his £8.5 million price-tag and £50,000-a-week wages.

Besiktas' Croatian defender Domagoj Vida (L) vies with Fenerbahce's Brazilian forward Jose Fernando celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig football...

But what does Vida have to say about all this? Well, the former Dinamo Zagreb stopper doesn’t exactly sound like a man packing his bags and heading for the exit.

“I am very happy to be here. Offers had come before, but I did not want to leave. I think we can meet at a common point on financial matters,” says Vida, who has accepted a pay cut in order to help Besiktas avoid a monetary crisis in a time of unprecedented uncertainty.

An experienced, battle-scarred colossus who loves to throw his body on the line to protect a clean sheet, Vida is exactly the type of defender West Brom need. But it seems like they are barking up the wrong tree here.

Domagoj Vida of Besiktas heading on goal during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray S.K. and Besiktas at the Türk Telekom Arena in Istanbul , Turkey on May 5,2019.

Danny Owen

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

