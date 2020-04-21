Reported £8.5m target appears to rule out joining West Brom this summer

Slaven Bilic reportedly wants to bring Besiktas' Super Lig star Domagoj Vida to Championship title-chasers West Bromwich Albion.

Domagoj Vida has made it clear that he wants to stay at Besiktas despite the opportunity to link up with fellow Croatian Slaven Bilic at West Bromwich Albion, speaking to CNN Turk.

If or when the Championship campaign returns, The Baggies will find themselves potentially nine games away from a return to the Premier League.

But without a rather unhelpful habit for conceding silly goals on an almost weekly basis, Bilic’s title-chasing side would surely be three or four points closer to the promised land already.

The West Brom boss won’t need telling that a tendency to shoot themselves in the foot is not something that often goes hand-in-hand with Premier League survival, so a real warrior-like centre-back in the shape of Vida could represent a potentially inspired addition.

Fanatik claims that West Brom have made the 2018 World Cup finalist a top priority in the transfer window, despite his £8.5 million price-tag and £50,000-a-week wages.

But what does Vida have to say about all this? Well, the former Dinamo Zagreb stopper doesn’t exactly sound like a man packing his bags and heading for the exit.

“I am very happy to be here. Offers had come before, but I did not want to leave. I think we can meet at a common point on financial matters,” says Vida, who has accepted a pay cut in order to help Besiktas avoid a monetary crisis in a time of unprecedented uncertainty.

An experienced, battle-scarred colossus who loves to throw his body on the line to protect a clean sheet, Vida is exactly the type of defender West Brom need. But it seems like they are barking up the wrong tree here.