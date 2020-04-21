Quick links

Report: What Ashley was going to say to Newcastle fans before new owners stopped him

John Verrall
Newcastle United's takeover is set to go through in the coming weeks, with Mike Ashley's time at St. James' Park coming to an end.

Mike Ashley was ready to tell Newcastle United fans that his time at the club was over last week, but the club’s new potential owners blocked him from doing so, according to the Daily Mail.

In Saudi Arabia it is custom to wait until the deal is fully confirmed before making any official statements, and that meant that Ashley had to remain silent.

Ashley has remained tight-lipped throughout the speculation over Newcastle’s future, but it is claimed that everything is progressing well.

Indeed, the Mail suggest that Newcastle will have new owners at the helm sooner rather than later.

 

Ashley is said to be ‘fully committed’ to selling Newcastle, and no last minute hitches are expected to scupper the current deal.

The news of a potential takeover has caused great excitement around Newcastle, as Ashley has been widely criticised during his time at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle supporters have accused Ashley of failing to invest in their squad and showing a lack of ambition.

It is thought that the Magpies new owners have a real belief that they can get Newcastle challenging back at the top end of the Premier League table though.

Newcastle are set to become one of the richest clubs in England following the takeover, and some big names players are expected to arrive at St. James’ Park in the summer.

