Report: West Ham looking to sign exciting duo after their Brighton exit

Brighton and Hove Albion lost Halim and Hazeem Bakre last year and the young forwards could reportedly join Premier League rivals West Ham United.

West Ham United are looking to add twin brothers Halim and Hazeem Bakre to their youth ranks, according to AllNigeriaSoccer, after the highly-rated duo left Brighton and Hove Albion in 2019.

The Hammers have one of the most feted youth systems in English football with the likes of Jeremy Ngakia and Josh Cullen looking to follow in the esteemed footsteps of Glen Johnson, Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole, Michael Carrick and co at the London Stadium.

And it should be no surprise to learn that West Ham are scouring the market for some of the brightest prospects on English shores with the Bakre brothers catching the eye.

AllNigeriaSoccer claims that the teenage duo have been offered a trial at the club, only for the ongoing global health crisis to step in and stall things.

A former Brighton duo who have also caught the eye of London rivals Charlton Athletic and Millwall, they are the cousins of one-time Everton prospect Ademola Lookman while Halim has been likened to Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha (below) thanks to his rapid pace and eye-catching trickery.

And West Ham supporters should be thrilled to learn that, even in these uncertain times, their club is still looking to build for an exciting future behind the scenes.