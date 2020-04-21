Report: Tottenham pressing to sign their former striker trialist for weeks, may miss out

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Arkadiusz Milik.

According to Tuttosport, Tottenham Hotspur have been pushing to sign Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik 'for weeks' – but he could end up at Juventus instead.

It's claimed that both Chelsea and Spurs have been pressing to snap up Milik, in the hope of getting a deal agreed early for whenever the transfer window is actually able to open.

However, whilst Napoli would prefer to sell Milik abroad than to an Italian rival, the priority is now to simply get the money, and €40million (£35million) fee would be enough to get him.

That means that a move to Juventus is now a possibility, as whilst it isn't Napoli's ideal solution, they could step forward to pay what Napoli want.

Juve boss Maurizio Sarri signed Milik for Napoli in 2016, and may now fancy a reunion with the Polish hitman as he looks to add another centre forward.

The 26-year-old has hit 12 goals in 22 games this season, proving his goalscoring ability whilst injuries and rotation have resulted in him playing limited games.

Milik – a former Tottenham trialist, as reported by The Mirror in 2015 – would be viewed as competition for Harry Kane in the Spurs attack, and he'd certainly have the quality for that role.

However, it's hard to see Spurs offering up considerable cash for signings right now given the financial impact of the global pandemic, even if Milik is a name to keep an eye on.