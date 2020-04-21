Quick links

Report suggests £50m star would choose Arsenal over PSG and Barcelona

Danny Owen
Premier League underachievers Arsenal could pull off a coup if they lure RB Leipzig's Bundesliga star Dayot Upamecano to the Emirates.

Arsenal’s chances of landing Dayot Upamecano have been handed a major boost with Sport claiming that the RB Leipzig defender could turn down PSG and Barcelona due to his desire to play Premier League football.

A powerful Frenchman who has been tipped for the top almost as soon as he stepped foot on a football pitch for the very first time, Upamecano is still only 21 but it feels like he has been clattering into centre-halves and marauding into midfield for years now.

 

The Bundesliga colossus certainly plays like a man far older than his tender age, starring as Julian Nagelsmann’s side battered Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 over two legs in the Champions League last-16 before the global health crisis.

It’s no surprise, then, that Europe’s biggest and best are queuing up to sign the France U21 star over the summer. Though with Arsenal set to miss out on Champions League football for the fourth straight season, even the most optimistic Gunners supporter might have felt that their chances had gone already.

But maybe not.

According to Sport, Upamecano is so enamoured by the prospect of making a name for himself in England that he could overlook approaches from the likes of PSG and Barcelona. Such claims will also be music to the ears of a Liverpool side who were linked via PassioneInter.

From a sporting perspective, Upamecano to Arsenal feels like a possibility (Express). The fees involved could still provide a problem, however, with his £50 million price-tag potentially a little rich for a Gunners’ side whose financial firepower appears to be declining by the year.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

