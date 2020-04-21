Report: Steve Bruce fears for Newcastle United future

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce faces an uncertain future.

Steve Bruce's future as Newcastle United manager has been plunged into doubt by the club's ongoing takeover.

The Telegraph report Bruce fears he only has a few weeks left in charge.

The report claims Bruce has enquired for information from outgoing owner Mike Ashley about his plans, only to be met with a wall of silence.

Newcastle are currently subject of a £300 million takeover, The Mail report.

The club's new owners will have a wealth of funds, and likely have their own plans as to who should spend it.

That's why Bruce, who was managing in the Championship this time last season, is unable to get the assurances he needs over his future.

Bruce was an unpopular appointment at the time last summer, but he has done well to steady the ship and get Newcastle into 13th position.

Whether he has the capability to lead them any further is uncertain. Bruce will feel he has earned the right to, but he has been around the block in management enough times to know how ruthless the game is.

New owners will likely want their own man, eventually. Even if he does stay on at first, Bruce will likely be on borrowed time.