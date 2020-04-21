Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Steve Bruce fears for Newcastle United future

Dan Coombs
Steve Bruce the head coach
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce faces an uncertain future.

Steve Bruce the head coach

Steve Bruce's future as Newcastle United manager has been plunged into doubt by the club's ongoing takeover.

The Telegraph report Bruce fears he only has a few weeks left in charge.

 

The report claims Bruce has enquired for information from outgoing owner Mike Ashley about his plans, only to be met with a wall of silence.

Newcastle are currently subject of a £300 million takeover, The Mail report.

The club's new owners will have a wealth of funds, and likely have their own plans as to who should spend it.

Newcastle United Head Coach Steve Bruce (L) and coach Steve Agnew (R) arrive for the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02,...

That's why Bruce, who was managing in the Championship this time last season, is unable to get the assurances he needs over his future.

Bruce was an unpopular appointment at the time last summer, but he has done well to steady the ship and get Newcastle into 13th position.

Whether he has the capability to lead them any further is uncertain. Bruce will feel he has earned the right to, but he has been around the block in management enough times to know how ruthless the game is.

New owners will likely want their own man, eventually. Even if he does stay on at first, Bruce will likely be on borrowed time.

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United celebrates with teammate Martin Dubravka and Manager, Steve Bruce after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch