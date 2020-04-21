Report: Smith signing desperate for Aston Villa exit, relegation could ruin his plans

Premier League strugglers Aston Villa wasted £7m when they signed Croatia goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic - now he's on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse.

Aston Villa misfit Lovre Kalinic is facing an uncertain future beyond this summer, according to Jutarnji, with the Croatia international goalkeeper likely to see a permanent move to Toulouse fall apart.

The 30-year-old shot-stopper just cannot catch a break right now.

After falling well down the pecking order at Villa Park, Kalinic jumped at the chance to move across the Channel during the January transfer window when Toulouse came calling.

But, after just four games and three defeats between the sticks for the Ligue 1 outfit, the £7 million veteran has once again seen his future come into question.

Jutarnji claims that Kalinic would love to secure a permanent move to the Stadium de Toulouse. But it seems that decision is going to be taken out of his hands, with Denis Zanko’s side welded to the bottom of the table and hurtling at breakneck speed towards the second division.

Toulouse have won just three out of 28 games, sitting a huge 17 points adrift of safety. And you thought Aston Villa were doomed to relegation…

The report adds that Kalinic will probably be forced to make a rather unwelcome return to the Midlands when Toulouse’s fate is sealed, ahead of what is likely to be another campaign out on loan in 2020/21.

If Aston Villa could turn back the clock, it’s fair to say they would probably have second thoughts about handing Kalinic a contract until 2023. It looks like they are stuck with him for the time being.