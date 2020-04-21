Report shares what Tottenham star Harry Kane's agents are doing right now

The Tottenham Hotspur marksman is subject to a lot of speculation.

Even with the uncertainty of the transfer window, there's still a lot of speculation about Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane.

Kane revealed last month during an Instagram Q & A that he would leave Spurs if he felt that the club's ambition to win trophies didn't match his own.

The 26-year-old, who turns 27 in July, hasn't won anything at Tottenham as of yet, despite being one of the world's most lethal goalscorers.

There was good news recently from Sky Sports, who reported that Manchester United wouldn't be making a move for the player.

But a new report from Italy is a little more worrying.

According to Calciomercato, Kane wants to leave Tottenham and his agents are currently asking clubs whether they'd be interested.

The report adds that a 'small circle' of teams - including both Manchester clubs, Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona - have been approached by the player's representatives.

It's a worry for the Lilywhites because presumably they wouldn't have contacted those clubs if the player himself had his heart set on staying in North London.

The good news from a Tottenham perspective is that those clubs can't afford to pay anywhere near the £200 million that Daniel Levy reportedly wants for Kane.

The bad news is that the North Londoners have also been adversely affected financially by the global health emergency and Calciomercato add that he could only be worth £100 million now.