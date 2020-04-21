Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Report shares what Tottenham star Harry Kane's agents are doing right now

Shane Callaghan
Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura (CL) celebrates with Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (CR) after scoring his team's second goal during the English...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Tottenham Hotspur marksman is subject to a lot of speculation.

Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura (CL) celebrates with Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (CR) after scoring his team's second goal during the English...

Even with the uncertainty of the transfer window, there's still a lot of speculation about Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane.

Kane revealed last month during an Instagram Q & A that he would leave Spurs if he felt that the club's ambition to win trophies didn't match his own.

The 26-year-old, who turns 27 in July, hasn't won anything at Tottenham as of yet, despite being one of the world's most lethal goalscorers.

There was good news recently from Sky Sports, who reported that Manchester United wouldn't be making a move for the player.

 

But a new report from Italy is a little more worrying.

According to Calciomercato, Kane wants to leave Tottenham and his agents are currently asking clubs whether they'd be interested.

The report adds that a 'small circle' of teams - including both Manchester clubs, Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona - have been approached by the player's representatives.

It's a worry for the Lilywhites because presumably they wouldn't have contacted those clubs if the player himself had his heart set on staying in North London.

The good news from a Tottenham perspective is that those clubs can't afford to pay anywhere near the £200 million that Daniel Levy reportedly wants for Kane.

The bad news is that the North Londoners have also been adversely affected financially by the global health emergency and Calciomercato add that he could only be worth £100 million now.

Harry Kane and Lucas Moura of Tottenham celebrate the second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 7, 2019...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch