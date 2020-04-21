Report: Parkinson unconvinced by Sunderland ace, 24-year-old set for summer exit

Fans of League One giants Sunderland are yet to see Declan John kick a ball since he joined on loan from Championship outfit Swansea City.

Swansea City loanee Declan John is expected to leave Sunderland at the end of the season with Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson unconvinced by the seldom-seen left-back, according to The Echo.

Whenever the 2019/20 campaign comes to an end, Sunderland will find themselves scrambling around and trying to agree a whole host of new deals.

Star players such as Jon McLaughlin, Duncan Watmore and Chris Maguire are due to become free agents on July 1 as it stands. But one player who’s departure will not be met with much resistance is Wales international John.

‘Where the hell is Declan’ has been a common question on Wearside in recent weeks. The 24-year-old joined Sunderland on loan in January but hasn’t even been included in a matchday squad since, missing each of the club’s last nine League One games.

And, according to The Echo, John will be disappointed if he had any hopes of securing a permanent move at the Stadium of Light. Parkinson, it seems, has not been won over whatsoever by a man who was expected to provide some much-needed competition for young academy graduate Denver Hume on the left-hand side.

John, a former Rangers and Cardiff youngster, had also fallen out of favour at Swansea in the first half of the season. And with just a year left on his contract, who knows what the future holds for him now?