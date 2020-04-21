Quick links

Nottingham Forest

Championship

Report: Nottingham Forest could bid £6m for striker with 31 goals last season

Danny Owen
Sabri Lamouchi, headcoach of Rennes during the Ligue 1 match between Rennes and Strasbourg on December 2, 2018 in Rennes, France.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sabri Lamouchi's Forest are dreaming of Premier League football - and top-flight money could be required if they want Galatasaray's Mbaye Diagne.

Mbaye Diagne of Galatasaray celebrates after the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Kasimpasa and Galatasaray at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on February 17, 2019.

Nottingham Forest are willing to offer Galatasaray £6 million for out-of-favour striker Mbaye Diagne this summer, according to ASpor.

Where would Forest be without Lewis Grabban?

With 17 goals in 34 Championship starts this season, the veteran centre-forward has almost single-handedly kept Sabri Lamouchi’s side in contention for promotion at times. In fact, the club’s next top scorer, winger Joe Lolley, is ten behind with just seven to his name.

But while Grabban has been in the form of his life in recent seasons, the two-time European champions will know deep down that they need to find someone capable of easing the burden – regardless of whether they are a Premier League or Championship side when 2020/21 kicks off.

Senegal international Diagne continues to be linked with a move to the City Ground and latest claims suggest that a £6 million offer could be on it’s way. If Galatasaray are willing to accept such a fee, Diagne will become the joint-third most expensive player in Forest’s history – level with Grabban, funnily enough.

Diagne Mbaye (R) of Kasimpasa celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig week 14 football match between Fenerbahce and Kasimpasa at Ulker Stadium on December 03, 2018 in...

The late-blooming targetman netted 31 goals in all competitions last season, firing Galatasaray to league and cup glory.

But the subsequent arrival of Radamel Falcao from Monaco meant Diagne was unceremoniously shoved out the door, joining Club Brugge in a loan deal which just hasn’t gone to plan.

Mbaye Diagne (91) of Galatasaray in action against Mahmut Tekdemir (21) of Medipol Basaksehir during Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Medipol Basaksehir at Turk Telekom...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch