Report: Nottingham Forest could bid £6m for striker with 31 goals last season

Sabri Lamouchi's Forest are dreaming of Premier League football - and top-flight money could be required if they want Galatasaray's Mbaye Diagne.

Nottingham Forest are willing to offer Galatasaray £6 million for out-of-favour striker Mbaye Diagne this summer, according to ASpor.

Where would Forest be without Lewis Grabban?

With 17 goals in 34 Championship starts this season, the veteran centre-forward has almost single-handedly kept Sabri Lamouchi’s side in contention for promotion at times. In fact, the club’s next top scorer, winger Joe Lolley, is ten behind with just seven to his name.

But while Grabban has been in the form of his life in recent seasons, the two-time European champions will know deep down that they need to find someone capable of easing the burden – regardless of whether they are a Premier League or Championship side when 2020/21 kicks off.

Senegal international Diagne continues to be linked with a move to the City Ground and latest claims suggest that a £6 million offer could be on it’s way. If Galatasaray are willing to accept such a fee, Diagne will become the joint-third most expensive player in Forest’s history – level with Grabban, funnily enough.

The late-blooming targetman netted 31 goals in all competitions last season, firing Galatasaray to league and cup glory.

But the subsequent arrival of Radamel Falcao from Monaco meant Diagne was unceremoniously shoved out the door, joining Club Brugge in a loan deal which just hasn’t gone to plan.